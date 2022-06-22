Jets free-agent target Larry Ogunjobi signs with Steelers

The New York Jets officially lost out on defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The defender previously had a free-agent visit in New York in May. It reportedly lasted two days, but Ogunjobi eventually opted to stay in the AFC North.

Ogunjobi, 27 visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. He went on to sign with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Most recently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Ogunjobi began his NFL career in Cleveland with the Browns.

Ogunjobi was originally slated to depart the AFC North. He inked a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. It was a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears that included $26.35M guaranteed, but the failed physical voided the agreement.

Ogunjobi recorded a career-high seven sacks and 16 QB hits last season before suffering a foot injury that required surgery in Cincinnati’s playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 15.

