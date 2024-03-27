Jets free agent target Jadeveon Clowney agrees to terms with Panthers

Though the Jets certainly had interest in signing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the veteran will not be calling Florham Park home in 2024.

Clowney is signing with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal, with multiple reports indicating his contract is worth $20 million but can go as high as $24 million.

Speaking at the annual NFL owners meetings earlier this week, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that the team had an "outstanding" meeting with Clowney.

Entering his 11th pro season, Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has had a solid career, racking up 52.5 sacks while earning three Pro Bowl nods.