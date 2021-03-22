Jets’ free agent QB Joe Flacco to visit Eagles

Joe Flacco might stay on the East Coast.

A few days after the Jets free agent quarterback visited the 49ers, Flacco is heading to Philadelphia to visit with the Eagles, according to Pro Football Talk.

Flacco would play backup to presumed Eagles starter Jalen Hurts after Philly traded Carson Wentz to the Colts earlier this offseason. Flacco, a New Jersey native, threw for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last year. He filled in for the injured Sam Darnold on two separate occasions and started four games, though he didn’t win any of them.

After two offseason visits, it looks like Joe Douglas won’t be keeping the quarterback he scouted during his and Flacco’s time with the Ravens.

