Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with DE Tim Ward?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on external targets, he has a handful of impending in-house free agents to evaluate.

The Jets have more than a few players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some won’t factor into New York’s plans for 2022, while others, it’s safe to assume, the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh’s second year at the helm.

The Jets claimed Tim Ward off waivers before the beginning of last season in an effort to bolster their pass rush. Should the exclusive rights free agent return in 2022? Jets Wire evaluates the situation in its latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

Ward didn’t record any sacks or tackles for a loss in 2021, but he occasionally showcased a quick first step off the line of scrimmage that allows him to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Ward is just 24 and still has potential. The Jets claimed him off waivers for a reason, after all.

Cons of bringing him back

The 2021 season was essentially an audition for Ward and he didn’t do much to leave a positive impression. His production in the sack department was non-existent and he wasn’t a frequent visitor to opposing backfields in run support. There’s not much of a point in having a pass rusher who can’t consistently get after quarterbacks.

The Verdict

The Jets need to weigh potential against production when evaluating Ward. He didn’t show anything more than the occasional flash in 2021, but does that flash warrant a look for a full offseason? New York’s defensive line depth is fine and there might not be a place for Ward moving forward. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to bring him back for the offseason and give him a chance to earn his roster spot, though.

