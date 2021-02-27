Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with TE Daniel Brown?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on who he plans on targeting in free agency come March, he’ll have a handful of in-house decisions to make.

The Jets have 25 players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some don’t figure to factor into New York’s plans for 2021, while others it’s safe to assume the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh.

Should tight end Daniel Brown be part of the next phase of New York’s rebuild? Let’s evaluate the situation in Jets Wire’s latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has been a reliable depth piece for the Jets in terms of his availability, appearing in all 16 games each of the last two seasons. He has also made six starts due to injury since 2019. The 28-year-old's production has by no means been prolific, but there is something to be said about his ability to consistently fill in and take on an increased workload whenever his number is called.

Cons of bringing him back

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Brown hasn't brought much to the table as the No. 4 tight end on the Jets' depth chart the last two seasons, catching just nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. It can be argued that Brown has value as a veteran depth piece, but there's not much room for him in New York's tight end room -- especially with the top three spots on the depth chart already filled.

The Verdict

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Griffin and Chris Herndon are locked in at the top of the Jets' tight end depth chart entering 2021 and it's safe to assume the same for Trevon Wesco given his role as New York's primary blocking tight end. In other words, there's really not much of a need to retain Brown this offseason. Douglas could opt to bring him back to training camp to see if he is a fit in the Jets' new offense as a backup, but it's safe to assume he won't be banging down the door to re-sign the James Madison product once free agency begins.

