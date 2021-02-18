Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with QB Joe Flacco?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on who he plans on targeting in free agency come March, he’ll have a handful of in-house decisions to make.

The Jets have 25 players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some don’t figure to factor into New York’s plans for 2021, while others it’s safe to assume the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh.

Joe Flacco was brought to New York last offseason to mentor Sam Darnold and wound up starting his fair share of games with Darnold on the shelf at different times throughout the year. Flacco played relatively well in relief of Darnold, but that does not necessarily guarantee his return next season.

Should the Jets bring Flacco back in 2021? Let’s evaluate the situation in Jets Wire’s latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

Flacco did what the Jets asked of him when they signed him in May, working closely to aid Darnold in year three of his development and providing New York with a quality backup to turn to in the event of an injury. Darnold didn't exactly take flight under Flacco's watch, but the 36-year-old proved useful last season, throwing for 864 yards and six touchdowns to just three interceptions in five games -- four of which he started with Darnold injured. Flacco could take on a similar role in 2021 regardless of who the starter is. Quality veteran backup quarterbacks are hard to come by and the Jets still need someone who can put his ego aside and work with a young quarterback if need be. Flacco checks both of those boxes.

Cons of bringing him back

Flacco's career is winding down and it remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank. He looked good in spurts for the Jets in 2020, but concern over his surgically-repaired neck is likely lurking in the back of New York's mind given his age and could impact his future with the team. There is also the presence of James Morgan, who Douglas drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft with an eye on him taking over as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback sooner rather than later. Keeping Flacco around relegates Morgan to an essentially meaningless role for a second consecutive year, which wouldn't do much to help his growth.

The Verdict

Flacco didn't lead the Jets to any wins when he was under center last season, but he performed admirably and even better than Darnold at times. However, with a new coaching staff in place and New York entering the next phase of its rebuild, there might not be a place for Flacco on the roster next season. Matt LaFleur can turn to Morgan as his No. 2 quarterback in 2021 if he feels he is comfortable with Gang Green's new offense and ready to take on the responsibility. Even if he isn't, LaFleur could opt to either bring in a veteran or a quarterback who knows the ins and outs of the west coast offense to take on the job. Both of those options leave Flacco on the outside looking in and likely seeking a new team to play for next season.

