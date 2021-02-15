Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with OLB Tarell Basham?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on who he plans on targeting in free agency come March, he’ll have a handful of in-house decisions to make.

The Jets have 25 players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some don’t figure to factor into New York’s plans for 2021, while others it’s safe to assume the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh.

New York didn’t boast much of a pass rush in 2020, but Tarell Basham turned in a solid season playing on the edge. Should he get a chance to build on last season’s performance in Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense? Let’s evaluate the situation in Jets Wire’s latest free agent profile.

Pros of bringing him back

Basham took full advantage of being granted a more prominent role in New York's defense last season, posting career-highs in tackles (36), quarterback hits (13), tackles for loss (five) and forced fumbles (three). The 26-year-old showed what he can do when firing on all cylinders, almost single-handedly stifling the Browns in Week 16 by forcing two Baker Mayfield fumbles at key junctures. One standout performance shouldn't dictate Basham's return to the Jets in 2021, but he proved against Cleveland and in spurts throughout last season that he can be a threat as a situational pass rusher.

Cons of bringing him back

This past season might have been Basham's best with the Jets, but that doesn't necessarily mean his production was up to snuff in the eyes of New York's new regime. Saleh and Ulbrich might want a bit more than 3.5 sacks out of their situational pass rushers. There's also a chance Saleh and Ulbrich don't view Basham as a fit in any capacity and opt to go in a different direction. Basham is a solid, but not spectacular, pass rusher. The Jets might want to go bigger this offseason considering the salary cap space they have available at their disposal.

The Verdict

Saleh and Ulbrich’s defense is predicated on applying pressure and getting after opposing quarterbacks. One would think that makes Basham a natural candidate to return to the Jets in 2021, but there are variables at play that could lead to the 26-year-old's departure. Basham could be left as the odd man out depending on how New York decides to allocate its money this offseason. Landing the likes of just Shaquil Barrett, Bud Dupree and Matthew Judon wouldn't mean the Jets are out on Basham. However, signing a second-tier pass rusher such as De'Vondre Campbell (Ulbrich's former protege) or Hasson Reddick, in addition to a top-flight player at the position, likely would. Basham's future in the Big Apple comes down to Douglas' large-scale free agent plans and his fit in New York's new defense. If he checks the scheme fit box, it wouldn't be a bad idea to retain him as a situational rusher as long as the price is right. Read more of our free agent profiles: Marcus Maye | Breshad Perriman | Jordan Jenkins | Brian Poole | Frank Gore | Neville Hewitt | Pat Elflein

