Jets Free Agent Profile: What to do with S Marcus Maye?

Before Joe Douglas can focus on external targets, he has a handful of impending in-house free agents to evaluate.

The Jets have 28 players set to hit the open market this offseason. Some won’t factor into New York’s plans for 2022, while others it’s safe to assume the Jets would like to keep around for a while. Either way, Douglas has a lot of work to do to put together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh’s second year at the helm.

Marcus Maye saw his 2021 season come to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Colts in October. There is a chance Maye played his last game with the Jets in Indianapolis, as contract negotiations with New York did not go well last offseason and there’s no guarantee they go any better this time around.

Should Douglas want to re-up with Maye this offseason? Or, is it time for the Jets to move on and find a new safety to replace him? Let’s evaluate the situation in Jets Wire’s first free agent profile of the offseason.

Pros of bringing him back

It’s no secret that the Jets are in need of safety help. The play New York received out of the position — especially after Maye’s injury — was brutal, with the exception of youngsters Elijah Riley and Jason Pinnock at the very end of the season. Jeff Ulbrich’s defense won’t be able to thrive without a solid back end of the secondary. Things didn’t end well for Maye this past season, but he knows Ulbrich’s scheme and likely still has some good football left in him. The Jets need two safeties, which makes bringing Maye back at the right price feasible.

Cons of bringing him back

Maye turns 29 and is coming off a torn Achilles, which is one of the most difficult injuries to rehabilitate. There’s no telling if Maye will ever be the same player he was before the injury and the last thing the Jets need is dead weight on the salary cap. There’s also Maye’s lingering DUI charges, which could lead to the NFL levying a suspension. The free agent market at safety isn’t deep beyond the top names, but Douglas doesn’t need to panic and do whatever it takes to bring Maye back. There’s plenty working against him in contract negotiations.

The Verdict

The Jets have a lot to consider when it comes to Maye. The need for a quality safety is apparent and Maye is just that — even if he regressed a bit in 2021 before injuring his Achilles. On the flip side, New York has the chance to allocate any funds it would have used to re-sign Maye on bringing in a true upgrade, like Bengals star Jessie Bates III. The Jets can consider bringing Maye back if he doesn’t play hardball and wants to negotiate something along the lines of a one-year prove-it deal. If he still wants a lucrative multi-year pact, it’s time for New York to move on.

