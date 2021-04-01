How Jets' free agent additions can fit in defense in 2021

Carl Lawson with outstretched arms before Bengals game

The Jets have signed seven defensive players in the first wave of free agency, although two – Justin Hardee and Del’Shawn Phillips – are most likely to contribute on special teams. Let’s consider how each of the other five will fit in:

The Jets’ marquee move on defense was to add a player who wasn’t a full-time starter until last season and only has 11.5 sacks in the last three seasons. So, why did it cost $15 million per year to land him on a three-year deal?

The reason boils down to Lawson giving the Jets something they haven’t had in over a decade – an edge rusher who can generate pressure at an elite level. Lawson led the NFL in quarterback knockdowns in 2020, and was also more productive against the run as he transitioned from his previous situational rusher role.

Lawson’s arsenal of pass rushing moves and ability to win one-on-one matchups off the edge should give the Jets a dimension they haven’t had in years

DT Sheldon Rankins

One position where the Jets weren’t expected to invest was at defensive tackle, which is considered to be their strongest position group. However, the Jets’ new coaching staff clearly felt Rankins’ attacking style was a good fit for their wide-nine fronts. He’s capable of lining up both at nose or as a three-technique.

Rankins, who signed a two-year deal, has had some recent injury issues, but he’s reportedly healthy now. He played a rotational role for the past two years which might make sense for him in 2021, given how the Jets already have Quinnen Williams and Folorunso Fatukasi on the inside.

DE Vinny Curry

Curry will be 33 on opening day, but the Jets will hope he still has something left in the tank, as his pressure rates have been over the past few years. He primarily lined up on the left side last year, which means he could be a good fit in some packages with Lawson, who played on the right. A rotational role makes sense for Curry, with John Franklin-Myers being one of the main candidates to split time with him.

Much has been made of Robert Saleh bringing his 4-3 defense to the Jets, but this ignores the fact that the Jets were already primarily operating with four-man fronts in 2020, so not much will change there.

LB Jarrad Davis

Davis was a disappointment in Detroit, but should be a better fit in the Jets’ system and has no doubt been targeted due to his speed and physicality.

The 26-year-old bulked up from 227 to 248 pounds in 2020, which would equip him to play in the strong-side role which would require him to take on blockers closer to the line of scrimmage. However, if he’ll play in more of a sideline-to-sideline role, he might need to cut some weight again.

Much will depend on CJ Mosley, who missed most of his first season with the Jets in 2019 and then opted out last year. If Mosley returns, the Jets will use him as the Mike and have him relaying defensive signals via the headset. However, if he has more injury issues or another team convinces the Jets to trade him, then Davis might be forced to undertake that role, although he struggled there with the Lions.

DB Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner is reportedly to be joining the Jets to play safety, although he’s played much of his career as a slot cornerback. There is a need at this position too, though, so Joyner may also be required to contribute there. This could see the Jets operating some packages with three safeties on the field.

The two years where Joyner was a full-time safety in 2017 and 2018 were arguably the best of Joyner’s career, so moving the 30-year-old back into that role could pay dividends. The 49ers had success with using Jimmie Ward – another converted cornerback – in a similar role in Saleh’s defense.

***

The Jets’ approach on defense was extremely similar to what they did on offense, with one major signing and the rest on one-year deals. Rankins is the exception here, because he actually signed a two-year deal, but it’s one where if his injury issues resurface, the Jets will be able to get out of it at the end of the season.

While Curry and Joyner are unlikely to be around long-term because of their advanced age, Davis and Rankins are young enough to potentially establish themselves as core contributors to earn an extension and remain with the team for a few more years. However, it’s Lawson that will define the success of this class if he can be the difference-making pass rusher the Jets have coveted for so long.