Jets free agency and trade buzz: NY adds Laken Tomlinson, re-signs Braxton Berrios

Here's the latest Jets free agency and trade buzz...



March 14, 2:23 p.m.

The Jets' Swiss Army knife is back.

Braxton Berrios signed a two-year pact worth $12 million with $7 million guaranteed, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported. And Berrios confirmed himself with a tweet of his own.

"WE'RE BAAAACK," he said.

Berrios not only was a Pro-Bowler for special teams last year, but Mike LaFleur found good ways to use him on offense as well. He had 431 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

March 14, 1:59 pm.

The Jets have signed Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Tomlinson is getting a three-year deal worth $40 million, which includes $27 million guaranteed.



March 14, 1:55 p.m.



Brandon Scherff, whom SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said the Jets contacted, has made his choice already.

He'll be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Folorunso Fatukasi is also signing with the Jags, reports Vacchiano.

Fatukasi's deal will be for three years, with $20 million guaranteed.

March 14, 1:11 p.m.



If the Jets are going to spend really big money in free agency, many around the league believe it’ll be at one or two spots – defensive back or guard.

In fact, in the early hours of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, the Jets have been in contact with the agents for several of the top interior linemen on the market, including guard Brandon Scherff and guard Laken Tomlinson, according to multiple league sources. They have also reportedly reached out to the agent for free-agent center Bradley Bozeman.

The Jets are intent on adding a right guard off the market. They also could sign a center, which would perhaps push Connor McGovern to guard.

At defensive back, the Jets have interest in free-agent safeties Marcus Williams and Tyrann Mathieu, though it’s unclear if they’ve had any official discussions with their agents yet. They are also expected to be in the mix for free-agent cornerback Carlton Davis.

What remains unclear is just how high Jets GM Joe Douglas will go for any of those players. Spending big on defensive backs has never seemed to be a priority for either Douglas nor Jets coach Robert Saleh, so spending on an offensive lineman might be more realistic. A year ago, the Jets were in the market for free-agent guard Joe Thuney, but bowed out long before the Chiefs gave him a five-year, $80 million contract with $32.5 million per year. The prices for Scherff and Tomlinson figure to be in the range of $12-15 million per season. Bozeman could end up getting closer to $10 million per year.

Also, in the run up to free agency, the Jets did check in on free-agent receiver Allen Robinson, according to a source. His market figures to be in the range of $15-18 million per season. It seems doubtful that the Jets would pay that much for a receiver, so this may have been more about due diligence, just as they did with Amari Cooper before he was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns.