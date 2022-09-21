Jets have four players in top ten of position at PFF

What would you say if I told you the Jets have a handful of top players at some positions according to Pro Football Focus? A couple of them you might not be surprised by. But what if then you found out one of those players was the one and only Joe Flacco?

The Jets have four players that rank in the top ten at their position at PFF through the first two weeks of the season. The player that’s the highest at their respective position? You guessed it. Flacco.

Flacco ranks third out of 34 quarterbacks with a grade of 75.8. The only two quarterbacks ahead of him are Josh Allen (90.7) and Jalen Hurts (84.1).

Flacco isn’t the only highly-ranked Jet. The other three Jets currently sitting as top-ten players at their respective positions from PFF are guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 4 out of 70), cornerback D.J. Reed (No. 6 out of 103) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 7 out of 122).

If we expand the group to top 20, we also add running back Michael Carter (No. 12 out of 60), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 13 out of 107) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (No. 16 out of 103).

Seven players on the Jets ranked in the top 20 at their respective positions. Not bad for a team that was 115 seconds away from being 0-2.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire