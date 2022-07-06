Jets fortify the trenches in early 2023 two-round mock draft

The Jets look like a team poised to make some steady improvements in 2022 after a rough season last year, mainly because Zach Wilson is entering his second season and should be noticeably better. But even if New York takes a sizable step forward this year, they’ll be looking to fill some roster holes in 2023.

It’s still early, but Luke Easterling of Draft Wire released his latest 2023 mock draft, going two rounds deep. The Jets’ first pick comes at No. 5 overall, and he has them taking Georgia standout defensive lineman Jalen Carter. At No. 37, the Jets select Washington offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, fortifying the trenches in the first two rounds.

Carter played 14 games for the Bulldogs last season, recording 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He’s 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds and extremely athletic, showing good burst off the line when watching him play. He does need to play with better power, but if he improves on his 2021 season, he’ll be a top-10 pick in April.

Kirkland is a tall, long offensive tackle, standing 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds. He’s been a full-time starter since 2018, playing both right guard and left tackle, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors two years in a row in 2020 and 2021.

Both players would help the Jets in 2023, but as we said, it’s still very early and their draft stock – as well as the Jets’ draft positioning – will change between now and April.