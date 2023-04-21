Jets fortify offensive line, add linebacker help in Draft Wire mock

Offensive line is the heavy topic of conversation for the Jets heading into the draft and a recent two-round mock draft from Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller helps in that department.

Miller gives the Jets two offensive linemen and then gets some help in the middle of the defense with their three picks in the first rounds.

Starting at No. 13, the Jets land one of the top offensive tackles in a player they recently met with, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

“The Jets have struggled to solve their tackle position for a few years, and they can begin to patch their offensive line here. Johnson can start on either side of the line, and could develop into the long term solution at left tackle with sky high talent.”

Then in round two, the Jets double dip on the offensive line by grabbing their new long-term center in Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann. Even if the Jets add former Titans center Ben Jones or re-sign Connor McGovern, the team still needs a future at the position and Tippmann has the looks of a really good center.

Finally, at No. 43, the Jets get help at linebacker in the form of Jack Campbell from Iowa. Kwon Alexander is still a free agent and C.J. Mosley could be entering the end of the road with the Jets. Quincy Williams will need a new running mate at some point. Campbell would be a really good option.

