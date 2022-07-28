Jets work out former Ravens CB on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens went into the 2022 offseason with the goal of improving their roster in multiple different areas. They were able to do just that by bringing in quality veteran talent while also drafting a rookie class that has the potential to contribute in a big way right away.

One of the positions that the team made substantial changes at was cornerback. They let multiple key contributors from the past few years depart, while bringing in some new faces. One of the players they let go of was 2019 fourth-round pick Iman Marshall, who only played in three games for the team in three seasons. On Wednesday, the New York Jets brought in Marshall for a workout.