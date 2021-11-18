Jets flaming out, why Giants should fear Tom Brady in primetime | The Tailgate

On the Week 11 edition of The Tailgate, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by The Ringer's John Jastremski to discuss the Mike White flameout, the Jets defensive woes and how Gang Green can show progress before the end of the season.

We debut a new segment called Fair-Weather Fans, where Michelle and Ralph take turns reading funny tweets depicting the highs and lows of the Mike White-era. The crew also chats Giants/Buccaneers and facing Tom Brady after he suffered an embarrassing loss.