Jets get first win, holding off Cowboys 24-22 in Sam Darnold’s return

Who saw this coming?

Even with Sam Darnold returning, the Cowboys remained favorites to beat the Jets. They didn’t.

The Jets got their first win of the season, dominating the first half and holding off the Cowboys in the second half. The Jets won 24-22 when Dak Prescott‘s two-point pass attempt fell incomplete with 43 seconds remaining.

Darnold outplayed Dak Prescott, who was missing his two starting tackles and two starting receivers as Amari Cooper played only the first possession before leaving with a hip injury. Darnold, who had not played since the season opener as he recovered from mono, completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Prescott completed 28 of 40 passes for 277 yards. He ran for 11 yards on three carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run in the final minute to get them within a two-point conversion of overtime.

The Cowboys have lost three in a row after three victories to begin the season. But they remain in a first-place tie with the Eagles atop the division after Philadelphia lost to the Vikings.

The Eagles play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium next Sunday night.

Brett Maher kicked field goals of 50 and 62 yards, but he missed a 32-yarder and the Cowboys passed on a field-goal attempt on fourth down from the Jets 7-yard line.

Robby Anderson caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, a 92-yarder that came after the Jets stopped Prescott on a fourth-and-two play from their 7-yard line. Jamison Crowder caught six passes for 98 yards.