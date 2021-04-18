Jets finish off three-game sweep of Steel

Apr. 18—The Janesville Jets finished off their three-game weekend sweep of the Chippewa Steel on Saturday night.

After a 7-0 victory Thursday in Janesville, the Jets followed with a 4-1 win on the road Friday and a 3-2 victory back at home Saturday.

On Friday, Cade Destefani scored twice to give him 17 goals on the season, and Riley Sims stopped 34 of 35 shots in the 4-1 win.

Spencer Kring had two assists for Janesville.

On Saturday, all the scoring came in the third period, and the Jets trailed twice.

Charlie Schoen's second goal of the night with less than four minutes remaining tied the game at 2-2.

Shane Ott's 10th goal of the season delivered the three-game sweep with just 28 seconds remaining. It came off assists from Max Itagaki and Robby Newton.

Janesville bolstered its position atop the NAHL's Midwest Division standings. It has 52 points through 36 games, putting it seven points ahead of the Minnesota Magicians, which have played 39 games.

The Jets head out on the road to Alaska this week, taking on Fairbanks three times in three days, beginning Thursday.

------

(RESULT FRIDAY)

JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 1

Janesville;2;0;2—4

Chippewa;0;0;1—1

First Period

Cade Destefani (Matthew Romer, Nick Leyer), 4:34. J—Charlie Schoen (Shane Ott, Spencer Kring), 15:!9.

Third Period

C—Liam Hansson, 0:23. J—Carter Hottmann (Robby Newton, Max Itagaki), 7:05. J—Destefani (Will Troutwine, Kring), 18:14.

Saves—Riley Sims (J) 34, Berk Berkeliev (C) 27.

(RESULT SATURDAY)

JANESVILLE 3, CHIPPEWA 2

Chippewa;0;0;2—2

Janesville;0;0;3—3

Third Period

C—Liam Hansson, 3:15. J—Charlie Schoen (Shane Ot, Matthew Romer), 11:30. C—Jordan Cormier (Evan TAnos, Hansson), 13:04. J—Schoen (Justin Engelkes, AJ Casperson), 16:02. J—Ott (Max Itagaki, Robby Newton), 19:32.

Saves—Berk Berkeliev (C) 24, Owen Millward (J) 28.