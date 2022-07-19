Jets finally sign RB Breece Hall on day rookies report to camp

On the same day that New York Jets rookies are reporting to training camp, the team got its last draft pick under contract. According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have signed second-round rookie Breece Hall to a four-year contract.

It’s worth $9 million and comes with a $3.7 million signing bonus. Now that Hall is under contract, he’ll be eligible to participate in practice and all team activities. Hall was the final rookie who was unsigned from the Jets’ draft class.

The Jets have signed second-round pick Breece Hall, the team announced. It’s a four-year, $9.0M contract for the former Iowa State RB. It includes a $3.7M signing bonus. #Jets have all their draft picks under contract with rookies reporting today. Back to vacation. 🏖 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 19, 2022

Hall had a productive career at Iowa State, gaining 3,941 yards on the ground and scoring a total of 50 rushing touchdowns in three years. He also caught 82 passes for 734 yards and scored another six touchdowns.

In total, he gained 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scored 56 touchdowns in only three seasons, finishing sixth in the Heisman voting in 2020 and 10th in 2021.