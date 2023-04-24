Jets finally acquire Aaron Rodgers, swap first-round picks

The wait is finally over. The Jets have acquired Aaron Rodgers.

This marks the second time in 14 years that the Packers have traded a legendary quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers sent Brett Favre to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Per Adam Schefter, the terms of the deal include the Jets getting Rodgers and a 5th-round pick this year (No. 170 overall), while the Packers will get a second-round pick (No. 42 overall), a 6th-round pick (No. 207 overall) and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

The teams will also swap picks in the first round, meaning the Packers will now have the No. 13 pick and the Jets will pick at No. 15.

Talks heated back up this week with the draft looming. Now the Jets finally have their top quarterback while the Packers pick up an extra second round pick and potentially get a first next year.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire