Jets final Week 9 injury report: Jets’ Davis, Bills’ Poyer ruled out

The New York Jets had no surprises in their final injury report for Week 9 and a very short list, a sign they’re fairly healthy — at least in terms of who’s actually available. Only wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for the team and is the only player with a game designation.

Every other active player was a full participant, including Duane Brown (shoulder), Lamarcus Joyner (hip), C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) and Nate Herbig (hand). All are ready to go for Sunday.

The Bills, however, are a tad more banged up and will be without a key piece of their defense Sunday. Safety Jordan Poyer is out with an elbow injury, meaning the Jets are without both of their top safeties as Micah Hyde is already out for the season with an injury. The other Bills with game designations are OT Spencer Brown (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (oblique).

