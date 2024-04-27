Jets fifth-round draft pick quarterback Jordan Travis: 'I'm a baller'

About 20 minutes after getting drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Jordan Travis hopped on a Zoom call to take questions and praised the organization that just selected him, calling it “a freaking dream come true.”

The former Florida State quarterback made no bones about his excitement to play in New York and learn from his teammates, including Aaron Rodgers, and even went as far as to say he "prayed for this” after he met with the Jets' offensive coaching staff leading up to the draft.

“I fell in love with those guys,” Travis said. “So yeah I can’t wait to meet Aaron and Tyrod (Taylor) and just pick their brains every single day, see how they treat their teammates, how they carry themselves off the field, on the field and just learn those things. I freaking can’t wait.”

In college, the 23-year-old who turns 24 on May 2 had an impressive career that spanned 49 games – 46 with the Seminoles and three with Louisville his freshman year in 2018. During that time, Travis threw for 8,715 yards while completing 62 percent of his passes and had 66 passing touchdowns to just 20 interceptions.

The dual-threat quarterback also added 31 rushing touchdowns in his career and had 1,950 yards on the ground on 417 attempts and called himself a “playmaker” when asked how he would describe himself and his style of play.

“I make plays when everything breaks down. I’m just a baller,” he said. “I’m a competitor, every single time I get on the field I want to dominate the guy across from me. And a winner. That’s the main thing for me is throughout my career I fell in love with winning so much and I hate losing, so I’ll do everything in my power to win.”

However, while leading FSU to a perfect season last year, Travis broke his leg on Nov. 18 against North Alabama in the first quarter and would not play again. His injury played a crucial role in the Seminoles, who finished the season 13-0, not making the College Football Playoff and finishing the year ranked No. 5 in the country. Before that, the Florida native had 27 total touchdowns and just two picks.

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He was asked about rehabbing from his injury during the offseason and said he’s waiting to join the Jets and talk to the trainers to figure out a timetable for his return.

“It’s been a grind, but I love it,” Travis said. “I love this type of stuff. I love having to wake up every single day and make a decision, make a choice of who I’m gonna be every single day. I love the work and I just love seeing improvement every single day, so it’s been a journey but it’s been a blessing from the man upstairs.”

It’s definitely a positive attitude and outlook on a devastating injury that happened during Florida State’s first undefeated season since 2014. But that’s Travis, who was smiling from ear to ear during the majority of the Zoom call.

“It sucked for sure but at the end of the day I know God has a plan,” he said about his injury. “So every day I wake up I know God has a plan for me so I never stress too much. I have a great supporting cast. My family is great, friends are great, teammates are great at Florida State so every day I wake up I’m just looking where my feet are.”

Part of that plan was getting drafted by the Jets No. 171 overall – a pick that GM Joe Douglas and Gang Green traded up for with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet and my emotions are kind of everywhere right now,” Travis said. “But to see the joy on my family’s face, it’s been such a journey and to get where we are today is just such a blessing so I’m looking forward to getting ready to work, learn from those guys ahead of me and just meet my teammates. That’s the most important thing first.”

One of those teammates is Rodgers who Travis will have the fortune of learning under for at least this year and possibly more.

“I love watching Aaron Rodgers since a little boy,” he said. “He’s one of my brother’s favorite quarterbacks so I’ve always watched him and having an opportunity to go work with him and learn from him is such a blessing. I’m so grateful. I can’t even describe this feeling.”