Jets felt disrespected by boos from Raiders fans at MetLife

The Jets were the home team Sunday, but it was hard to tell in pregame warmups. The Raiders fans were out in force, taking over MetLife Stadium early.

The Jets took it upon themselves to take back their home field and quiet the visiting fans.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” safety Jamal Adams said after the Jets’ 34-3 victory, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “When we came on to the field, we felt disrespected. We got booed in our own home stadium by the Oakland fans. We came back into this locker room. It was a hell of a talk. It was something that needed to be said.”

Adams wouldn’t reveal what he said to his teammates in the locker room before the opening kickoff.

“I’m not going to get into what was said, but we felt disrespected,” Adams said. “I came in here and sparked it up.”

Whatever was said, it worked. The Jets won easily, their third consecutive victory.

“Put up or shut up,” Adams said. “I don’t want to sound arrogant or cocky, but [the Oakland fans] came in a little too happy. Let’s put it like that. They thought it would be easy. Put it like that.”