Jets feel like they're "freaking close" on offense

The Jets only picked up 244 yards of offense on Sunday, but the final eight of them were enough to lift them to a victory.

Running back Breece Hall's touchdown run came one play after a Tony Adams interception set the Jets up in the red zone for the fourth time in their game against the Eagles. The first three forays did not result in touchdowns and the team was just 2-of-11 on third downs during the 20-14 win, but head coach Robert Saleh focused on the positives that he's seen from quarterback Zach Wilson and the rest of the offense in the wake of the win.

“We’re that freaking close offensively," Saleh said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "Offensively, I thought we did a really nice job moving the ball, especially in the second half. I know the yardage isn’t going to look good, but I thought we moved the ball well in the second half and we gave ourselves opportunities. We have to finish. I think we will. We’re that freaking close.’’

Things looked dire for the Jets at 1-2 with Wilson at the helm of a sputtering offense, but the last three weeks have provided reason for optimism about what the team can accomplish despite the loss of Aaron Rodgers. They'll use this week's bye to try to build on them ahead of a Week Eight matchup with the Giants.