Jets “feel really good” about where things stand with Quinnen Williams

Quarterback questions have been the main focus of the Jets offseason to this point, but figuring out where they’re going at that spot isn’t the only thing on the to-do list for the team.

They also have to sort out a new contract for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams is heading into his fifth season after being named an All-Pro in 2022 and he’s looking for an extension before the team’s offseason program gets underway later this year.

On Tuesday, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said the team feels good about the direction conversations with Williams and his agent Nicole Lynn have gone so far.

“We’ve had several good discussions with Nicole and Quinnen since the season,” Douglas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We feel really good about where we’re at. We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way.”

The Jets guaranteed Williams’ $9.594 million salary for 2023 when they exercised their option on his contract last year, but it’s probably more likely that Williams is playing on an entirely new deal before the 2023 season gets underway.

