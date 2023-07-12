Jets to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer

As expected, the New York Jets will be featured this summer on HBO’s Hard Knocks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets were one of four teams — Washington, New Orleans and Chicago were the others — that were eligible to be selected for the show. The Jets always made sense, despite their desire not to be in the show, because of the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers along with the other additions in what became an all-in offseason for the team.

Now fans will get an inside look at Jets training camp, which starts next week and when cameras are expected to start rolling. Players report July 19 and the first practice is July 20.

The Jets will now have two documentaries following them: Hard Knocks and their own version called One Jets Drive.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire