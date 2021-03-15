Jets fans shouldn’t panic about Patriots free agency spending spree — yet

Bill Belichick with mask on

For one glorious year, the New England Patriots opened the door for the other teams in the AFC East to compete. Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL free-agent frenzy, they spread as much money around as they could to try and slam that door shut.

As if the anxiety level of Jets fans wasn’t high enough coming off a 2-14 season and with uncertainty at quarterback, what happened on Monday frayed their nerves so much more. The Patriots took over free agency, agreeing to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million), nose tackle Davon Godchaux (two years, $16 million), cornerback Jalen Mills (four years, $24 million), edge rusher Matthew Judon (four years, $56 million) and receivers Nelson Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Kendrick Bourne (three years, $22.5 million) in the first seven hours.

Meanwhile the Jets, flush with the same $70 million in cap space the Patriots had when the day began, signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to a one-year, $7 million deal.

That’s it.

If that wasn’t enough to make Jets fans crazy, there was also this: The Jets lost one of their top targets, guard Joe Thuney, when he signed a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving a very thin free-agent crop with which to rebuild the interior of their offensive line. And they sat and watched as a few of the top edge rushers -- Shaq Barrett (who got four years, $72 million to return to Tampa) or Yannick Ngakoue (two years, $26 million from the Raiders) – were scooped off the market, too.

Now for some perspective: Don’t get overdramatic and start worrying about another decade of darkness living in the Patriots’ shadow in the AFC East just yet. Free agency isn’t even a full day old. And Jets GM Joe Douglas has only just begun.

At least that’s the hope. Because after what the Patriots did on Day 1, the pressure is on Douglas is to do something – anything – soon. He doesn’t have to match them dollar for dollar. But he certainly can’t come away with little to show for an offseason Jets fans have been eyeing for years.

Look, he’s almost certainly going to sign a few top-of-the-market players. If the market runs its course and Douglas turns his $70 million in cap space into Davis, a former first-round pick who never lived up to his billing, and little else, he’ll deserve whatever criticism he gets. He tried the bargain-shopping approach to free agency last year and it got him the core of one of the NFL’s worst teams. His pragmatic approach to free agency is the right one, generally. But at some point, what’s the point of clearing all that cap space if they’re not going to use it?

And he very likely will soon. The Jets were deep in the chase for ex-Saints defensive end Trey Hendickson, according to a source, and they seem determined to land at least one of the top pass rushers on the market. Given the amount of cap room they have, they actually could land two, with ex-Bengals end Carl Lawson and former 49ers end Kerry Hyder also looming as possibilities.

And then there’s the receiver market, which has only begun to budge. The Jets weren’t expected to be huge players in that, since their two first-round draft picks put them in great position to find help there. But now, with extra space from what they earmarked for Thuney, maybe they could rethink a run at Corey Davis or Will Fuller, or even Kenny Golladay, especially since some expect the top prices in the receiver market could drop all the way down to near $14-15 million per year.

All of that and more still loom as possibilities. But that didn’t take away from unnerving sight of the money train rolling into New England. Bill Belichick went on a spending spree as if Tom Brady left his bank card and PIN behind in New England by mistake. It was uncharacteristic, and given the genius of the Patriots’ empire over the last two decades, it was understandably frightening to all.

Yes, it’s one day, and free agency is far from over. Contracts can’t even be signed, nor can checks be cashed until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Plus, unless the Patriots are magically able to bring Brady back to Foxboro, all the money in the world might not be enough to recreate their dynasty.

But they certainly turned the pressure up with their win-now, all-in, whatever-it-costs approach to restocking their roster. The Jets were already several notches below the Patriots, not to mention even more behind the division champion Buffalo Bills. They knew they had a lot of work to do heading into the offseason. And their fans kept looking to Monday as the day the work would finally begin.

There’s still plenty of time, of course, and plenty of players. But there’s no doubt the Patriots hammered the Jets on the first day of free agency and that had to hurt. Who knows if that will mean anything once the 2021 season actually starts? But Douglas has to know that at the moment it matters to a fan base that has been staring up at the Patriots for two decades.

The pressure’s on him now to get to work to use the fortune he’s built to turn the Jets’ fortunes around.