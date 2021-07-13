Jets to have fans back at training camp practices

Jets fans hold up Jets green blanket

Jets fans, welcome back to training camp.

The team announced that fans will be allowed to be present for eight practices beginning July 31 as part of NFL's "Back to Football" celebration.

Among the free tickets that fans can get starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. are those for the annual Green and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 7 as well as joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 24-25.

The other dates for fans to watch the roster battle it out for 53-man roster spots will be Aug. 2, 4, 9, and 11.

So, Jets fans, get ready to check out head coach Robert Saleh, new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson and all of your favorite Gang Green players before they hit the field for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.