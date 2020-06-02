Monday was June 1 and that means teams that cut players with post-June 1 designations earlier this offseason have some more cap space at their disposal.

The Jets are at the top of that list. They released cornerback Trumaine Johnson early in the offseason and they now have $11 million in cap space to use. They’ve been linked to former Titans corner Logan Ryan, so some of that money could go toward addressing the same position that Johnson played for two disappointing years with the Jets.

Using the post-June 1 option spreads the remaining cap hit out over multiple years. The Jets will have $8 million in dead cap space in 2021.

The Falcons will see $10.75 million in new cap space as a result of cutting cornerback Desmond Trufant. Trufant was gone before running back Todd Gurley joined the team and Gurley’s former team also realized some additional space this week. The Rams will see $5.5 million in cap space come back to them.

The Bears are the fourth team to clear new space thanks to the change in months. Tight end Trey Burton‘s release will result in $2.8 million in new space.

Jets, Falcons among teams that gained cap space after June 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk