Jets to face Sam Darnold and Panthers in Week 1 grudge match to open 2021 NFL season

Jets Sam Darnold reacts vs Seattle Seahawks

The Jets' 2021 NFL season will kick off with some high drama as Gang Green travels to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers in Week 1.

The game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.

Just months after New York traded Darnold to the Panthers before drafting his replacement, Zach Wilson, the new QB and old QB will face off.

Shortly after being traded, Darnold reflected on his time with the Jets.

"There's a little bit of both — relief and excitement," Darnold said "There's been so much uncertainty this offseason, not knowing what your future was going to look like, that was hard. ... I imagined I was going to be the franchise quarterback of the New York Jets for a long time," he said. "And once you realize that the team that drafted you is moving on, it stings a little bit."

Added Darnold:

"To go from being unwanted to being wanted is huge," Darnold explained. "Getting that news that you're going to be traded, of a team saying, 'Hey, we didn't want you," for whatever reason, is hard. But right now, I feel great about it, and I'm excited to get here, and get started."