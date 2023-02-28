Jets to face Browns in 2023 Hall of Fame Game

It was expected for a while and now it’s official. The New York Jets will help kick off the 2023 preseason when they take on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Having two former players, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, elected as part of the Class of 2023, the Jets were almost a lock to be one of the teams selected to play. The Browns have longtime offensive tackle Joe Thomas going into the Hall this year and Cleveland is a short distance from Canton.

This will be just the third time the Jets will play in the Hall of Fame and the first since 1993 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They also played in 1977 against the Chicago Bears.

Playing in the Hall of Fame Game means the Jets will have four preseason games and start training camp a week earlier than the other teams. We’ll see how much of an advantage that gives them, especially with a new quarterback in tow.

This also means the Jets will see the Browns twice in 2023 as they are scheduled to visit Cleveland during the regular season by virtue of both teams finishing last in their respective divisions (the AFC East plays the AFC West in 2023).

We're up first. See you in Canton 👀 📰: https://t.co/yzD1PUBUEM pic.twitter.com/Aks3zGhWDL — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire