Jets eyeing Frank Reich as new offensive coordinator?

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is reportedly generating interest from the New York Jets to be their new offensive coordinator, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur this week, opening up a spot on Robert Saleh’s coaching staff. While the Jets have their eyes on Reich, Rosenblatt doesn’t see it being a likely outcome.

What I’m hearing about #Jets OC job: – Frank Reich is on the list, but unlikely to happen.

– Interested in some candidates that have a background in coaching the O-Line. More in this story from earlier today: https://t.co/MVKcN53LsF — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 13, 2023

Reich also is getting interest from the Carolina Panthers, who interviewed the Colts’ former coach Wednesday for their head coach vacancy. They fired former head coach Matt Rhule, who was the first head coach to lose his job during the 2022 season.

It’s likely that Reich will find a job somewhere in the NFL. If not as a head coach, there’s a chance he joins a team as its offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Colts are still going through their process of finding a new head coach. You can follow along with our tracker here.

