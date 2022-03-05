Jets eye 'loaded' receiver market for another top Zach Wilson weapon: 10 potential targets to watch

Joe Douglas cropped 3/2/22

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Jets spent a lot of money on Corey Davis last season and they’re thrilled with young receiver Elijah Moore. But they know they still need another top receiver to make things easier on Zach Wilson.

And it looks like there will be plenty of them available this offseason -- including a few elite ones if Jets GM Joe Douglas is ready to be bold.

In fact, between the draft, free agency and potential trades, the market for receivers is “loaded,” according to one NFL general manager. The free-agent market alone possibly includes Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams, if he’s not franchised. And it might soon include Amari Cooper, who is reportedly going to be released by the Cowboys before free agency opens.

There also could be a robust trade market, if Douglas is interested. The Atlanta Falcons are believed to be willing to trade Calvin Ridley, and now the Buffalo Bills have given Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, too.

Many people around the league believe the Jets are looming as potential players in the receiver market, and much of that speculation centered around possible trades. They are often linked to Ridley, the 27-year-old receiver who missed most of last season while dealing with mental health issues.

And Douglas added fuel to the fire on Wednesday when he said, “If the right opportunity presents itself in the trade market, we're ready to strike.”

Whether they really would strike is an interesting question. Ridley, in particular, would be a perfect fit for the Jets -- a versatile, 6-1, 190-pound receiver who had a monster season (90-1,374-9) in 2020 and had 26 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

But Ridley apparently hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll be able to play next season, or whether he’d want to remain in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said last month that, “We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that -- he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else.”

If he does, the Falcons would likely accommodate him, and multiple NFL executives said they believed the price would end up being a second-round pick. The Jets happen to have two high-round picks -- Nos. 35 and 38 -- making that a price they would easily be able to pay.

But would they be willing to pay it? Ridley not only would cost a second-round pick (at least), but he comes with a guaranteed, $11.1 million price tag on his fifth-year option. That’s a lot to pay for a top player for possibly just one year, unless your team is really ready to compete.

“Are you at that point where you can make that jump because of all the different things we need to get done as an organization to be able to put ourselves in that position where it’s one or two players away?” asked Jets coach Robert Saleh. “So there is a balance. All these things we’re talking about.”

There are plenty of other options, too, even if they decide they aren’t ready to make a bold “strike” at a player like Ridley, or pay the premium for a top-of-the-market free agent. They certainly could wait to see if the prices drop on Godwin, Williams, Cooper or Robinson. Godwin, coming off a late-season torn ACL, could really see his price drop. And the same for Cooper, if teams are weary of how his production slipped last season as he because the Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb.

There is also a strong second-tier of free agents, including potentially Michael Gallup and D.J. Chark, who could both be had for a much lower price. Gallup, though, was reportedly “close” to re-signing with the Cowboys -- a possible indicator that Cooper would then be gone.

There is also a deep crop of receivers in the draft, including elite players like Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London who could be tempting for the Jets at No. 10. Many scouts believe the pool of receivers is so deep that there will be first-round caliber players that slip into the second round, where again the Jets are sitting with two high picks.

And, of course, they are also trying to bring back free agent Braxton Berrios, though they view him as more of a fourth receiver and gadget guy.

And Douglas made it clear he hasn’t completely given up on Denzel Mims, his second-round pick from 2020 who spent a season in the doghouse last year.

But there will be new faces as the Jets work to surround Wilson with a deep array of weapons. The only question is whether they’ll keep building with young players through the draft, or whether they’re ready to make a big splash with an established veteran.

Said Douglas: “Those are discussions we have to have.”