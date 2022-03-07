Jets expressed interest in Falcons WR Calvin Ridley before betting suspension

The Jets were among several teams who called the Falcons about trading for WR Calvin Ridley prior to his one-year suspension for betting on games, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes. The Falcons refused to enter into any discussions about Ridley, though, because they were aware of the NFL’s investigation into the receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ridley would have been a prime receiver trade target for teams in desperate need of pass-catching help, but now he’s off the table for at least the 2022 season after the NFL suspended him for one year. Ridley bet on games over a five-day period in November of the 2021 season while he was away from the team working on his mental health, according to a statement released by the NFL. Those bets involved the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, and weren’t just on NFL games, according to ESPN’s Kimberely Martin.

Now, the Jets will have to look elsewhere to solve their receiving issues. That could include another trade for a veteran, a free agent signing or a draft selection. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is likely to be released or traded before the league year and could be the answer. Free agent wideouts like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams are likely to be franchise-tagged. Draft options include USC’s Drake London, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Ohio State’s Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson with one of the Jets’ first-round picks.

List