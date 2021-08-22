Jets exploring trade for pass rusher after losing Carl Lawson

Joe Douglas is in the market for help off the edge.

The Jets and their general manager are exploring trades for a pass rusher, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The report follows Carl Lawson’s season-ending injury. The star defensive end suffered a ruptured Achilles last week during New York’s final joint practice with Green Bay.

Schefter did not specify what the Jets would be willing to give up or who they might target, but Douglas has a stockpile of draft picks and plenty of cap space to work with. The Jets, meanwhile, didn’t show much of a pass rush in Saturday’s preseason win over the Packers, who mostly relied on reserve players. Backup safety J.T. Hassell was the only Jet to record a sack, and Bryce Huff was the only pass rusher with a QB hit in the game.

Huff started in Lawson’s place and rotated early on with fellow UDFA Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Ronald Blair also saw some action, but the veteran injured his hamstring in his first game of any kind since 2019.

