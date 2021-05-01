Jets explain why they selected WR Elijah Moore in second round of 2021 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh treated image green background

Following the Jets' selection of wideout Elijah Moore with the No. 34 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh met with the media.

Here are a few key takeaways ...

On whether Moore is a Jamison Crowder replacement

Douglas: "I wouldn’t classify it [as] we drafted Elijah to be a replacement. We drafted Elijah to be a playmaker, really to add – there’s so many different places that he can line up in every formation for Mike [LaFleur]. Obviously, the playmaking ability, his versatility, it stands out."



On Moore's Egg Bowl incident

Douglas: "We have great scouts that get incredible information, and had a chance to talk to Elijah. You know that that’s a one-time incident. The outcome of that game obviously it hurt him. It was something that he certainly felt bad for and wasn’t going to let happen again. We feel confident that that was just a one-time incident.

On the common thread between all three Jets picks

Saleh: "These guys absolutely love ball. They eat, sleep football. There’s a passion that they have and because of it, they work extremely hard at making sure they protect that aspect of their lives. These guys, their competitive nature, their study habits, their work ethic, all of it … When you look at the free agency class that was brought in here and you look at the first three picks of this draft, everybody loves ball, and the characters of these individuals are second to none. You can talk about their athleticism all you want, but when it comes to their character, it’s second to none and we’re excited to get a chance to work with all of them."

On if extra emphasis was placed on building offense around Zach Wilson

Douglas: "It’s really how we put together the board, the process that goes into it, and how things played out. Look, I think I’ve said it before when I’ve talked to you guys. This league is about creating explosive plays and stopping explosive plays. We feel good about the players that we added that can help create explosive plays. We’re going to keep adding that and then find guys that can help limit those plays moving forward."