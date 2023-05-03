Jets expected to sign Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets are expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb, adding another Aaron Rodgers favorite.

Rodgers' 534 completions to Cobb, which includes the playoffs, are the second-most he's thrown to any player during his career.

The deal with Cobb isn't official, but is trending in that direction, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.

Cobb, 33, is far removed from his heyday, and has been more of a role player over the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.

He played in 13 games (three starts) for the Packers in 2022, reeling in 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown.

Cobb has made the most of his playing time, though. He averaged 12.3 yards per reception last season -- a tick above his career average of 12.1.

With Cobb coming on board, he joins Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard (another former Rodgers target), and -- at least for now -- Corey Davis as New York's most established receivers.