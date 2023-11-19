Jets expected to make another run at Davante Adams during offseason: report

After reaching out to the Las Vegas Raiders at the trade deadline for Davante Adams, the Jets are reportedly expected to make another run at the star wide receiver during the offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Not only would Adams immediately help the Jets offense, paired with fellow wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but New York is also hoping to reconnect him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers who Adams played with for eight seasons in Green Bay.

The 31-year-old is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Raiders and it would likely take a massive haul to move him from Las Vegas. However, Adams has expressed frustration with his team this season who benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for Aidan O’Connell before firing head coach Josh McDaniels and others.

Since the firing, the Raiders are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, having beat the Giants and Jets.

In 10 games this season, Adams has 57 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns, although he hasn’t found the endzone since Week 3. Regardless, Adams remains one of the best receivers in the NFL, posting three straight seasons of 1,000 yards or more on 100+ receptions entering 2023.