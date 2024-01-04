Jets expect Quincy Williams to be better after 2024 Pro Bowl snub

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL and it’s no surprise that two members of that unit made the 2024 Pro Bowl. However, there’s one omission that had those Gang Green representatives surprised.

Quincy Williams is having the best season of his career. In 16 games, the linebacker has an interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 131 tackles (91 solo), both career highs. He also has two sacks and four QB hits.

He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in October when he picked up his two sacks, forced a fumble that sealed the Jets’ win over Denver and recovered one against the Eagles to upset Philadelphia.

Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Ravens’ Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were selected to represent the conference as their inside/middle linebackers while T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack and the Jaguars’ Josh Allen were selected as outside linebackers.

“He’s been dominant all year,” Sauce Gardner, who earned his second career Pro Bowl selection, told the media Thursday. “He said since Day 1 that’s what he wanted to make happen. I was more excited to see him making it more than me making it. I was shocked to not see him make it.”

Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ dominant defensive tackle and brother of Quincy, was also selected to his second Pro Bowl this year. Both players were hoping to make the same Pro Bowl and just missed out.

Quinnen, who missed out on the honor in his first few seasons, says he believes his brother will use the snub to be better in future seasons just like he did.

“It adds fuel to the fire,” Quinnen said. “It adds motivation to win more football games, it adds motivation to prove a lot of people wrong, adds motivation to yourself to say that you do belong in the top one percent of the players in this league.

“I think he’s one of the best linebackers in this league, and can potentially be All-Pro and Pro Bowler, just like this year he should have been a Pro Bowler. I’m super excited to see what he’s going to do next year and the years to come…To see what the future has for him is going to be unbelievable because the sky’s the limit for him.”

Quinnen says trying to make the Pro Bowl with his brother helped him stay focused and motivated this season. While it was disappointing that Quincy didn’t make it, Quinnen is encouraged by his brother's attitude in the aftermath of the Pro Bowl reveal.

And by the looks of his latest social media post, Quincy will be motivated next season.

“2024: Leave No Doubt,” he wrote Wednesday night.

Offenses better beware.