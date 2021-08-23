Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis left Saturday’s game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and it is going to be some time before he’s back in action.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at a Monday press conference that the team expects Davis to be out through their bye in Week Six. That makes Davis a likely candidate to go on injured reserve, although the Jets will have to wait to put him on the list until after they set their initial 53-man roster in order to make him eligible for activation down the road.

Davis signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason and started alongside C.J. Mosley in the team’s first two preseason games. Rookie Jamien Sherwood is now in line for a role on the first team.

The Jets suffered another loss on defense last week when pass rusher Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles, so Sherwood won’t be the only player with expanded responsibilities in the coming days, weeks and months.

Jets expect Jarrad Davis to be out through Week Six with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk