Jets expect Elijah Moore to play in Week 8

The Jets left wide receiver Elijah Moore on the bench for their 16-9 win over the Broncos in Week Seven, but his absence from the lineup is not expected to continue.

Moore was inactive after expressing frustration with his role in Week Six and requesting a trade away from the team. The Jets have said that they will not be trading the 2021 second-round pick and head coach Robert Saleh said that Moore was in the facility to lift on Monday.

Saleh said he had not spoken to Moore yet, but stressed that the Jets are “not alienating or moving him off to the side” and that the team expects him to be back in uniform against the Patriots this week.

“You know what, that conversation is going to be more organic,” Saleh said in his Monday press conference. “I don’t have a plan for the conversation. I know the type of young man he is. I’ve already said it. I look forward to him continuing to find ways to get better and help this football team.”

With Breece Hall gone for the season, the Jets will be looking for others to step up on offense this week and in the future. Moore will be on the list of candidates and a couple of good performances would go a long way to putting last week’s tumult to rest.

