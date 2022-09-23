Jets expect Corey Davis to practice fully Friday

Wide receiver Corey Davis was added to the Jets injury report on Thursday with a knee injury that caused him to be a limited participant in practice, but the team is not worried about his availability for this weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday morning that Davis is doing fine and that the team scaled back his practice work because they were working on a wet field. Davis is set to fully participate in Friday’s practice and he is expected to play against the Bengals.

Davis followed up a six-catch, 77-yard performance in the season opener with two catches for 83 yards last weekend. One of those catches was a 66-yard score late in the fourth quarter that kicked off the team’s improbably comeback to beat the Browns.

Every player on the Jets roster practiced in some fashion on Thursday and quarterback Zach Wilson is the only player who has been ruled out at this point.

