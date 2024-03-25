Jets expect Aaron Rodgers to participate in offseason workouts

His vice presidential bid dead, Aaron Rodgers' day job will keep him plenty busy until the start of the 2024 season.

The Jets quarterback tore his left Achilles on the fourth offensive play of his tenure with the team, and he underwent surgery Sept. 13. He has spent his offseason at his home in California continuing a rehab that saw the Jets open his practice window in late November.

"He is working his tail off in California," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "He has been communicating with us, not daily, but often. But knowing Aaron, he is on a mission to do a lot of the things he wanted to do last year, and he is not going to stop until he gets it done."

Saleh expects Rodgers to participate in offseason workouts with the team.

"As you guys know, OTAs has become a 7-on-7 camp," Saleh said. "And that should mean he will be able to do all that stuff. But, as we get closer, and we are the next couple of weeks, we will communicate more with him."

The Jets traded for Rodgers, thinking he gave them a chance to win the Super Bowl last season. That dream ended with Rodgers' injury in Week 1.

Now, some outside the organization wonder if the 40-year-old quarterback, coming off an Achilles injury, can get back to where he was in 2021. That was his last Pro Bowl, All-Pro and MVP season. The Jets, though, have complete faith Rodgers can go back to the future.

Of course, what choice do they have?

"It is realistic to expect the best from him," Saleh said. "Usually, those injuries are more in the skills position players and guys who actually more around a lot, not to say that he doesn't more around or that is he is not mobile because he is plenty mobile, but he can put his feet in the ground and can have good footwork and a good base and throw a good football, then he will be fine."