Jets General Manager Joe Douglas saw no need to play coy when asked in March about the team’s option on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams‘ contract for the 2023 season and said he didn’t think it was “huge news” that the team planned to exercise it.

That answer didn’t change in the last few weeks. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has exercised the option on Williams.

Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 draft and he now has a guaranteed salary of $11.5 million for the 2023 season.

Williams had 53 tackles and six sacks for the Jets last season. He has 136 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his first three seasons.

Jets exercise Quinnen Williams’ 2023 option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk