Jets will exercise 2025 option on Alijah Vera-Tucker's contract

The Jets welcomed an offensive lineman to the team in the first round of this year's draft and they will be extending the stay of another first-round lineman through the 2025 season.

General Manager Joe Douglas announced at a post-draft press conference that the team would exercise their option on Alijah Vera-Tucker's contract for next year. Vera-Tucker was the 14th overall pick in 2021.

The option will be fully guaranteed and Vera-Tucker will be in line to make a little more than $15.3 million next year.

Vera-Tucker has played guard and tackle over the last two seasons, but a pair of injuries limited him to 12 starts. He's expected to be at right guard to open the 2024 season and the Jets will hoping it's the start of two healthy and productive seasons.