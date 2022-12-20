Mike White has fractured ribs and PFT reported the Jets quarterback is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars.

The Jets aren’t ready to make any determination at this point and list him as limited on their estimated practice report Monday.

“There’s more scans to see how much he’s healed,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday, via Tyler Greenawalt of Yahoo Sports. “There was talk that they felt like a week would show more healing, some callous, if you will, to get on the field. That’s something he would have to get from another doctor and still be able to talk to our doctors about it, too. So there are a lot of hurdles he would have to go through [to start].”

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury, is trending toward returning this week.

“It was probably more wishful thinking, hoping that he would wake up on Sunday and be ready to roll,” Saleh said when asked how close Williams was to playing Sunday, via Billy Riccette of Yahoo Sports. “It just wasn’t. At the same time, we feel very optimistic about Thursday. Obviously, he’s got to do a couple of things, but he’s better than 50/50 this week.”

Cornerback Brandin Echols (quad), receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) and receiver Jeff Smith (knee) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), receiver Corey Davis (concussion), offensive tackle George Fant (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) were estimated as limited.

Saleh said he was optimistic about Davis’ availability for this week, but Mims likely will miss the game.

Jets estimate Mike White, Quinnen Williams as limited Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk