Jets end 2024 draft by selecting DB Jaylen Key at No. 257

The Jets have finished the draft with the final selection of the 2024 event.

This year, "Mr. Irrelevant" is safety Jaylen Key out of Alabama, taken at No. 257.

Key, 24, spent most of his career at UAB before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He started 12 games for the Crimson Tide in 2023, registering 60 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. He also had a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Key earned honorable mention All-Conference USA distinction in 2022 when he recorded three interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles, and a sack in 13 games for UAB.

In all, Key played 56 games with 21 starts in college.