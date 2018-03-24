Jets emerge as serious suitor for Ndamukong Suh

The race for Ndamukong Suh took a turn Friday when the six-time All-Pro defensive tackle told Yahoo Sports that the New York Jets have become a serious contender for his services.

Suh, 31, does not have any scheduled trips as of now, but he told Yahoo that Jets head coach Todd Bowles and the team have informed him on how they envision using him.

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh told Yahoo Sports that the Jets have emerged as a contender to sign him. (Getty Images)

Prior to the Jets’ involvement, Suh had visited three teams – the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints – none of whom can pay him as much as Gang Green, given New York’s robust salary-cap space. Those three other teams, however, are all coming off playoff appearances and boast elite defensive lines. The Jets, who like the Rams would ask Suh to play in the 3-4 scheme – cannot offer either.

Bowles’ defense could certainly use a player of Suh’s caliber, considering the Jets released Muhammad Wilkerson (saving $11 million in cap space) last month. He would also help alleviate pressure for Leonard Williams, a 2016 Pro Bowler whom the team selected sixth overall in 2015.

In 2015, Suh signed a six-year, $114.3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins with $59 million in guaranteed money.

The #Jets have made the biggest offer — they have a ton of cap space and are extremely interested in attaining Ndamukong Suh. They have made this abundantly clear to #Suh and his camp, who are beginning to weigh offers from the quartet of teams (#Titans, #Rams, #Saints). https://t.co/rEXOD6OekO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2018

