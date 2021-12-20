Jets' Elijah Riley 'checked out fine' after scary neck injury, will travel back with team

Elijah Riley Jets on medical cart neck injury

Jets safety Elijah Riley suffered a neck injury and was placed on a stretcher and then carted off the field during the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Luckily, head coach Robert Saleh said that everything "checked out fine" and added that Riley will travel back to New York with the team. The safety pumped his fist towards the crowd as he rode off in the medical cart.

Riley, 23, was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on Nov. 9 and has played the last five games for the Jets. He's made 15 solo tackles and 28 combined tackles, plus a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

He played in college at Army, and was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley spoke about Riley's character and how scary it is to see an injury like that on the field.

"It was very scary," Mosely said. "I did see him moving his arms, and once he got on the cart he was looking at everybody. Definitely praying for him, definitely hope that everything is alright. He's a very passionate player, very, very passionate, I'll just keep it at that. Everything that he does in practice, in the meeting room, on the field, off the field.

"When he first got here, you would've thought that he'd been here with us the whole time, that's how quick he jelled with the guys and with the DB's. We're definitely praying for him."