Jets elevate Xavier Newman, Malik Taylor from practice squad for Week 10

The Jets elevated an offensive lineman from the practice squad, but it was not Rodger Saffold. It will be Xavier Newman getting the call-up once again. He and wide receiver Malik Taylor were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Jets roster moves: They have elevated G Xavier Newman-Johnson and WR Malik Taylor for tomorrow's game. Newman-Johnson could start at RG. QB Trevor Siemian was not added to the roster, so Tim Boyle remains the QB2. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 11, 2023

Newman is now a likely candidate to start at right guard with the Jets likely moving Max Mitchell to right tackle. Duane Brown and Billy Turner are both out for Sunday’s game. Brown was not activated from injured reserve this week while Turner is out with a finger injury.

This is the third elevation for Newman, the maximum allowed for a practice-squad player. If the Jets want to bring him up from the practice squad again, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Newman saw time at center against the Giants in Week 8 following injuries to Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer.

Taylor is being elevated for the second time this season. His first was last week against the Chargers. He caught one pass for seven yards in New York’s 27-6 loss last Monday.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire