Jets elevate two from practice squad for Week 4

With the lack of depth at the linebacker and offensive line positions, the Jets have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Jets have called up linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and offensive lineman Grant Hermanns from the practice squad.

This is the first elevation this season for Nasirildeen. For Hermanns, however, this is already his third elevation, which is the limit for practice-squad elevations. If the Jets wants to bring him up again, they would have to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Nasirildeen helps add a body at the linebacker position with Quincy Williams out. Hermanns adds a body for tackle depth behind Max Mitchell and Conor McDermott. It’s possible that the newly-signed Cedric Ogbuehi will be inactive.

We've elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and OL Grant Hermanns from the practice squad for #NYJvsPIT. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire